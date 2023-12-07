WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 A217 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 A217 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 A217 My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1631 mm
Tracking Rear 1643 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2945 mm
Height 1428 mm
Length 5042 mm
Width 1913 mm
Kerb Weight 2148 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 227 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 178 g/km
CO2 Urban 314 g/km
CO2 Combined 227 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Rear Tyre 285/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20 Et39
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20 Et39

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%2174872*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany