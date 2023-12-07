Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 A217 My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 A217 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1631 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2945 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|5042 mm
|Width
|1913 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2148 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|178 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|314 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|450 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 Et39
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20 Et39
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#%2174872*000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Light System
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Body Control
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Adaptive Heated Windscreen Wiper System
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance
- Active Lane Change Assist
- AMG Body Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Acoustic Soft Top - Powered
- Anti Theft Protection Package
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Drying Function
- Curve Dynamic Assist
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Comfort Control
- Cross Traffic Assist
- Curve Inclination Function
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Direct Shift Selector
- Dynamic Select
- Digital TV
- ECO Indicator
- Easy Entry Rear Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Centre Armrest - Heatable
- Front Centre Console - Heatable
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Google Services
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Level Heating - Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black
- Keyless Drive
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- LED Lighting Package
- Leather Instrument Panel
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Pack
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Nappa Leather
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Nano Ceramic Paint Technology
- Parktronic
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Soft Top
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Feeder Front Seats - Automatic
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Seat Heating Plus - Front Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System
- Touch Pad with Controller
- Traffic Sign Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vision Control
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Warmth Comfort Package
- Wind Deflector - Powered
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- AMG Ceramic High Performance Braking System - $17,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $490
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,700
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack - $11,900
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $8,500
- Garage Door Opener - Remote - $600
- LED Headlights Pack - $10,900
- Metallic Paint
- Night Pack - $3,400
- Night Pack - Alternative Pricing - $2,600
- Premium Paint - $1,850
- Prestige Paint - $8,500
- Panoramic Sunroof with Sky Control - $8,400
- Surround Sound System Premium - $12,900