WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. A250
  4. 4Matic

2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic W177 My21.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic W177 My21.5 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1432 mm
Length 4419 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W#%1770472*000001
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz A250 pricing and specs

4Matic 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $71,900
4Matic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $71,900