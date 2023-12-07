WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 V177 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 V177 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 V177 My20.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1439 mm
Length 4549 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1553 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 145 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 115 g/km
CO2 Urban 197 g/km
CO2 Combined 145 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18 Et49
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18 Et49

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1K1771472*000001
Country Manufactured Germany

