2020 Mercedes-Benz C200 C205 My21 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz C200 C205 My21 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C200 C205 My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1402 mm
Length 4691 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2085 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 580 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 125 g/km
CO2 Urban 217 g/km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%2053802*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured South Africa

Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs

A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $100,000
C205 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $76,800
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $106,600
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $89,700
A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $97,900