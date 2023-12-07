WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 A205 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 A205 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 A205 My20.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4691 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1635 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 171 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 171 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%2054832*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured South Africa

Current Mercedes-Benz C300 pricing and specs

A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $122,200
C205 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $97,600
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $124,000
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $106,600
A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $119,700