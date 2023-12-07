Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 C205 My20.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 C205 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1396 mm
|Length
|4691 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#%2053832*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Lane Change Assist
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Line
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking
- Command Pack
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Headlight Assist
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Upholstery
- Locking Verification
- Media Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Engine Start System
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Seatbelt Feeder Front Seats - Automatic
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Suspension
- Surround Sound System
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Upholstery - Artico
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Air Body Control Suspension - $2,400
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $800
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Climatised Front Seats with Heating & Ventilation - $2,100
- Comfort Control - $1,000
- Dynamic Body Control Suspension - $1,400
- Digital TV - $1,900
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,800
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,300
- Solid Paint
- Vision Pack - $4,800
- Wireless Phone Charge - $400
Current Mercedes-Benz C300 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$122,200
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$97,600
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$124,000
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$106,600
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$119,700
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$95,500
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$121,500
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$104,400
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$125,969
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$100,574
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$127,869
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,874
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$95,900