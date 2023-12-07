WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 E (Hybrid) W205 My20.5 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 E (Hybrid) W205 My20.5 2.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 E (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1452 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1435 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
CO2 Emissions 46 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 46 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%2050532*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa

Current Mercedes-Benz C300 pricing and specs

A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $122,200
C205 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $97,600
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $124,000
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $106,600
A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $119,700