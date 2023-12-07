Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic Edition S (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic Edition S (Hybrid) C257 My20.5 3.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1619 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1634 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4988 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1840 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|158 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|268 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W#%2573592A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Air Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Interior
- Active Multi Contour Seat Package - Front Seats
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Alloy Wheels Special
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Centre Console Storage
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Comfort Head Restraints - Front
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Comfort Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Direct Adaptive Steering
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Google Services
- Heated Seats - All
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Front Seats - Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Keyless Start
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- PreSafe Plus
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Remote Engine Start System
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Touch Pad with Controller
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Tailpipes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Widescreen Cockpit
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,450
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Digital TV - $2,200
- Exclusive Pack
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,990
- Premium Paint - $4,300
- Solid Paint
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $680
- Underbody Protection - $250