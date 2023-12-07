WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz E200 W213 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2020 Mercedes-Benz E200 W213 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E200 W213 My20.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4925 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 161 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 129 g/km
CO2 Urban 219 g/km
CO2 Combined 161 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%2130802A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

