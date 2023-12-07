Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic Electric Art Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic Electric Art Line N293 My20 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1629 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1622 mm
|Length
|4771 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Power RPM
|4080
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx20 H2 Et32
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 H2 Et30
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#%2938902F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Acoustic Ambient Protection
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Air Balance
- Air Compressor
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting
- AMG Front Apron - Jet Wing Design
- AMG Line - Exterior
- AMG Line - Interior
- Active Park Assist
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Charging Cable
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Steering Wheel
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Global Positioning System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Interior Pack
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Start
- Leather Colour Option
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Linguatronic
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Seats Front
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Energizing Package Plus
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power front seats
- Plug Type 2 CCS (up to AC 7.4kW / DC 110kW)
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Premium Dashboard
- PreSafe
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Route Based Speed Adaption
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Alarm
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sunroof Blind - Manual
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Telediagnostics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Pad
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Aluminium Trim
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,800
- Electric Art Line - $5,900
- Heated Rear Seats - $800
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,000
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,700
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows - $600
- Premium Paint - $2,900
- Running Boards - Aluminium - $1,200
- Solid Paint
- Upholstery - Artico
Current Mercedes-Benz Eqc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|400 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$123,500
|400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,900
|400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,700
|400 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$118,400
|400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,800
|400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$134,900
|400 4Matic 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$126,675
|400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$150,622
|400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$144,275