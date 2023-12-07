WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic N293 My20 Electric 4D Wagon

2020 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic N293 My20 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Eqc 400 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1629 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1622 mm
Length 4771 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 2500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Power RPM 4080
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx20 H2 Et32
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20 H2 Et30

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%2938902F000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Eqc pricing and specs

400 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $123,500
400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $146,900
400 4Matic Sport 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,700
400 4Matic 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $118,400
400 4Matic Electric Art Line 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,800