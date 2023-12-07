WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz S450 L W/V222 My20.5 3.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2020 Mercedes-Benz S450 L W/V222 My20.5 3.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz S450 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1605 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 5259 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2162 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 151 g/km
CO2 Urban 265 g/km
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W#%2221662*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz S450 pricing and specs

4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $242,361
4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Saloon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $220,500