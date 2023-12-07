Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Valente Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Valente Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 447 My21 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1914 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2348 kg
|Gcm
|5600 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|752 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6C
|CO2 Extra
|167 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|183 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|173 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Cross Arms
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1V44770323000001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3 Seater Comfort Bench 1st Row - Split Fold
- 3 Seater Comfort Bench 2nd Row - Split Fold
- Eight Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Adjustable Backrests - Front Seats
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Electronic Stability Program
- Automatic Hold Function
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Active Park Assist
- Active Retainer for Sliding Door/s
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Adblue Tank 25 Litre
- Android Auto
- Audio 30
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Brake Drying Function
- Blind Spot Assist
- Chrome Air Vents
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Chrome Interior Pack
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Comfort Seat - Driver
- Comfort Seat Front Passenger
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Child Safety Locks in Passenger Compartment Doors
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Front Passenger
- Crosswind Assist
- Cabin Walk-Through
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Direct Shift Selector
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Electronic Stability Program 9i
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Grab Handles Illuminated - Rear
- Headlight Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- High Gloss Black Trim Appointments - Upper Console
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Inner Armrests - Front Seats
- Inner Door Handle Surrounds - Chrome
- Illuminated Exits
- Interior Lights - Rear
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Luxury Interior Panelling
- Luxury Roof Lining
- Media Streaming
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Overhead Control Panel - Comfort
- Parktronic
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows Front
- QR Codes for Emergency Services on B Pillars
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Seat Air Ducting
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Semi-automatic Air Conditioning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right
- Sunglass Holder
- Speedtronic
- Seat Rail System
- Spare Wheel 16 inch
- Spare Wheel Carrier
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Touchscreen LCD 7.0 Inch
- Third Row Seats
- Three Rear View Modes
- Upholstery - Black
- Upholstery - Leatherette
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Variable Speed Limiter
- Window/s - Fixed Behind
Optional Extras
- Anti Theft Protection Package - $900
- Audio 40 with Satellite Navigation - $700
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $780
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,110
- Carrier Bars - $280
- Distronic - $1,500
- Digital Rear View Mirror - $900
- Fog Lights - Front - $360
- Intelligent Light System - LED - $3,060
- Metallic Paint - $1,515
- Non-metallic Paint
- Power Sliding Doors - Left & Right - $2,600
- Parameterisable Special Module - $650
- Roof Rails - $660
- Reversing Alarm - $295
- Terminal Strip for Electrical Connections - $100
- Tinted Windows - $270