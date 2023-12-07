WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119Cdi Lwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel Van

2020 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119Cdi Lwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119Cdi Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3430 mm
Height 1910 mm
Length 5370 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg
Gcm 5550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6C
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 210 g/km
CO2 Combined 178 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 250 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W#@44760523000001
Country Manufactured Germany

