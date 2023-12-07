WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz X 250D Pure (4Matic) 470 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up

42d41f05/2020 mercedes benz x 250d pure 4matic 2 3l diesel dual cab pup 0462013d
2020 Mercedes-Benz X 250D Pure (4Matic) 470 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Seats 5
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz X 250D Pure (4Matic). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1632 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 3150 mm
Height 1839 mm
Length 5340 mm
Width 1916 mm
Kerb Weight 2081 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1169 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 256 g/km
CO2 Combined 209 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R17
Rear Tyre 255/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdf4702312G000001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Spain