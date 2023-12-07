WhichCar
2020 MG Hs Vibe My20 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 MG Hs Vibe My20 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 MG Hs Vibe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1593 mm
Ground Clearance 174 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4574 mm
Width 1876 mm
Kerb Weight 1520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 170 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 214 g/km
CO2 Combined 170 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 119 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17 96H
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17 96H
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsja24U97Kg123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Hs pricing and specs

Essence X 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $30,700
Essence X 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $36,990
Essence 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $33,990
Excite 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $31,990
Vibe 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $29,990