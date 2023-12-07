Specifications for the 2020 MG Mg3 Auto Core. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 MG Mg3 Auto Core My20 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1496 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1483 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1504 mm
|Length
|4055 mm
|Width
|1729 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|126 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|218 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjz14U91Js123456
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sliding Door/s Windowed
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Metallic Paint Premium - $500
Current MG Mg3 Auto pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Core (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,990
|Core 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,490
|Excite (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$19,990