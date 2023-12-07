Specifications for the 2020 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works Classic F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3874 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1295 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1685 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|163 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|157 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/35 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Single Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxr920%0Te35862
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Grille with Chrome Surround
- Black Interior
- Braking Pre-conditioning
- Bonnet Scoop
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- City Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Comfort Mode
- Colour Line/s
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Side Scuttles with Integrated Indicators
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Side Mirror Logo Projection
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror Pack
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Green Mode
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.5 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Mirror Pack
- Interior Surface - Black
- Integrated Owners Manual
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Start
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- MINI Connected
- Multi-media Interface
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- On board Computer
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Control
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Sports Mode
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Speed Recognition
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Start/Stop Toggle Switch
- Storage Package
- TeleServices
- Tool Kit
- Tail Lights - Special
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Paint Colour Special
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990