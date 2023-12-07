Specifications for the 2020 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works Gp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mini 3D Hatch John Cooper Works Gp F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3874 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1180 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|163 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxm920%02A00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bonnet Scoop
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Coloured Seat Belts
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Start
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Laminated Windscreen
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sports Brakes
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Device Charger
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990