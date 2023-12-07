Specifications for the 2020 Mini 3D Hatch Nightfall Edition Jcw. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mini 3D Hatch Nightfall Edition Jcw F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3874 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1330 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1710 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|122 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|163 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxr920%0Te35862
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Anthracite Headlining
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Badges
- Black Interior
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- City Collision Mitigation
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet Scoop
- Carbon Fibre Handbrake
- Carbon Fibre Tailpipe Surrounds
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connected Drive Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Assist Pack - Camera Based
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8.8 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Pack - Black
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Runflat Indicator
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Brakes
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Speed Recognition
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tail Lights - Special
- Upholstery - Dinamica/Leather
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990