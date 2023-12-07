WhichCar
2020 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper Exclusive F55 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper Exclusive F55 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper Exclusive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 2567 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 3892 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1265 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1710 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 123 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 100 g/km
CO2 Urban 143 g/km
CO2 Combined 123 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1480
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxs520%0T000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Mini 5D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $37,200
Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $37,200
Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $45,300
Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $45,300
Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $45,800