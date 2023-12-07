WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mini
  3. 5D Hatch
  4. Cooper S Sport

2020 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper S Sport F55 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2020 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper S Sport F55 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper S Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mini News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 2567 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 3892 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1770 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 505 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 109 g/km
CO2 Urban 164 g/km
CO2 Combined 128 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxs720%0T000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Mini 5D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $37,200
Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $37,200
Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $45,300
Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $45,300
Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $45,800