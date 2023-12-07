Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Exceed (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Exceed (2Wd) Ya My20 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|177 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gcm
|3700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|208 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxjgk1Wjz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Window Switch Illumination
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pocket - Driver Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Pearlescent Paint - $690
- Prestige Paint - $890
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
