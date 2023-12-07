Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Express Glx Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mitsubishi Express Glx Swb Sn My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|3098 mm
|Height
|1971 mm
|Length
|4999 mm
|Width
|1956 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gcm
|4700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2985 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1715 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1115 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|198 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Panhard Rod, Reinforced Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfkfl00#Ls123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Door Locks
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Automatic Stop/Start Deactivation Switch
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Streaming
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake Override System
- Bucket Seat - Front Driver
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Blindspot Mirror in Passenger Sunvisor
- Dual Horn
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest - Retractable
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Bumper - Material Colour
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grip X-Tend
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Headrests Front
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Park Brake Lever
- Passenger Bench Seat - 2 person
- Park Assist - Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Window Driver Auto Down
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper - Material Colour
- Rear Bumper with Park Assist
- Rubber Floor Covering - Cabin Only
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Roof Trim - Cabin Only
- Reversing Camera - Int Rear View Mirror Display
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbag - Driver
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Side Garnish - Material Colour
- Smartphone Docking Station
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Traction Control System
- Tail Lights - Incandescent
- USB Input Socket
- Urethane Shift Lever
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Solid Paint