Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed 5 Seat (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev Exceed 5 Seat (AWD) Zl My21 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1710 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1940 kg
|Gcm
|3870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2370 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|43 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|43 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|199 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18 98H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtgf8Wl@123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Front Brakes
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Activate Climate Control System
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Wheel Control
- Active Yaw Control
- Battery Charge Mode
- Battery Save Mode
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Brake Lights - LED
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Charging Cable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Control Headlamp & Parker Lamp
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Voltage Cut-off System
- Headlight Washer System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Misacceleration Mitigation System
- Monitor PHEV Statistics
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Parallel Hybrid Mode
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Remote Smartphone App
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Super All Wheel Control
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Set Charge Schedule
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor 2nd Row Outer
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Series Hybrid Mode
- Smart Key
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Side Window Demisters
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Pearlescent Paint
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Outlander pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$43,700
|Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$46,200
|Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$41,900
|Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,800
|Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$38,600
|Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$39,200
|Exceed Tourer 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$53,800
|Exceed 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$51,300
|Ls 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,600
|Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,600
|Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,200
|Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,000
|Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,900
|Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,200
|Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$44,840
|Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$47,340
|Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$42,990
|Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$37,740
|Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$39,540
|Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$40,240
|Exceed Tourer 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$55,190
|Exceed 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$52,640
|Ls 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$43,740
|Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,290
|Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$63,790
|Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$71,790
|Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$57,290
|Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$41,240
|Phev Gsr (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,790