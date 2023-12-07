Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Triton Glx Adas (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mitsubishi Triton Glx Adas (4X4) Mr My21 2.4L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5305 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Gcm
|5885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|950 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|189 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|241 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|208 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16 111S
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16 111S
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Mmajykl10Gh000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- All Terrain Tyres
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Audio Streaming
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Brake Lights - LED
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Compact disc player
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Display Audio with Touch Screen
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Easy Select 4WD
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - Front
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Temperature Control
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Window Guard
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Sunglass Holder
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Touchscreen 6.1 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Triton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,300
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,400
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,900
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,000
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,800
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,300
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,600
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,000
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$33,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$32,100
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,100
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,300
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,700
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$40,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,700
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,500
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,000
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,800
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,000
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$31,200
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,740
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$37,490
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$39,940
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,940
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$43,690
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,440
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,690
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$51,490
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$49,690
|Gls (4X4) Sport Edition Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,440
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,940
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,990
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$30,740
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,190
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,940
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,090
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,840
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,340
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,290
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,700
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,700
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,700
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,600
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,700