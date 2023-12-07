WhichCar
2020 Nissan 370Z 50Th Anniv Edit Silver/Black Z34 3.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Nissan 370Z 50Th Anniv Edit Silver/Black Z34 3.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Nissan 370Z 50Th Anniv Edit Silver/Black. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4250 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1485 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1780 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 295 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 361 g/km
CO2 Combined 249 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 363 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 10.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Gaaz34A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan