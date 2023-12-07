WhichCar
2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo R35 My20 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo R35 My20 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 4690 mm
Width 1895 mm
Kerb Weight 1739 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
CO2 Emissions 281 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 210 g/km
CO2 Urban 400 g/km
CO2 Combined 281 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 652 Nm
Makimum Power 441 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Ganr35A0123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan