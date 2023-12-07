Specifications for the 2020 Nissan Juke Ti-S (FWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Nissan Juke Ti-S (FWD) (5Yr) F15 My18 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1523 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2530 mm
|Height
|1565 mm
|Length
|4135 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1194 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|176 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfaaf15A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Push Button Start
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $595
- Solid Paint
Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$27,800
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,500
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,800
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,800
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$28,390
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,140
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,440
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,540
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890