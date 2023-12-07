Specifications for the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder St Hybrid (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Nissan Pathfinder St Hybrid (2Wd) R52 My19 Series Iii 2.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1670 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1767 mm
|Length
|5008 mm
|Width
|1960 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2102 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|169 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|252 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|200 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|7000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|5N1Cr2M#%$C123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $595
Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,700
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$79,500
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,490