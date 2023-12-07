WhichCar
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Ti Hybrid (4Wd) R52 My19 Series Iii 2.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2020 Nissan Pathfinder Ti Hybrid (4Wd) R52 My19 Series Iii 2.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Ti Hybrid (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1670 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1767 mm
Length 5008 mm
Width 1960 mm
Kerb Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 254 g/km
CO2 Combined 202 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 188 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R20
Rear Tyre 235/55 R20
Front Rim Size 7.5X20
Rear Rim Size 7.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 7000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 5N1Cr2M#%$C123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

