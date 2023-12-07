Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 3008 Allure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot 3008 Allure P84 My20 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|198 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1624 mm
|Length
|4447 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1371 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|220 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Beam Axle, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf3Mcbhzw@S123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim Special
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Roof Transport System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Sign Recognition
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,050
- Pearlescent Paint - $1,050
Current Peugeot 3008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,000
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$80,800
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,800
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,700
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,500
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,300
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,400
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,915
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,390
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,075