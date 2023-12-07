Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 3008 GT 1.6 Thp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot 3008 GT 1.6 Thp P84 My21 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|198 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1623 mm
|Length
|4447 mm
|Width
|1906 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1371 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|220 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Pseudo Macpherson Stru
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Semi-Independent, Twist Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3M45Gyw@S123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 290mm Rear Brakes
- 304mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Monitoring
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting - Colour
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Black Painted Roof
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Pedals
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dashboard Ambient Lighting - LED
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Flat Folding Front Passenger Seat
- Fog Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Front Wiper Cleaning System
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Interior Lights - Rear with Timer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Leather & Chrome Gear Lever
- Leather Accented Trim & Alcantara
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Cornering Lights
- Lane Positioning Assist
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Sun & Sound Package
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Pack
- Semi-autonomous Parallel Parking
- Semi-autonomous Parking Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumper - Front
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Tray including Wireless Charging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Extensions
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Exclusive Nappa Leather - Black - $3,590
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Sunroof - $1,990
- Standard Paint
Current Peugeot 3008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,000
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$80,800
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,800
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,700
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,500
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,300
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,400
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,915
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,390
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,075