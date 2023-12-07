Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 308 Allure Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot 308 Allure Touring T9 My20 1.2L Petrol 5D Sportswagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Electronic Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1472 mm
|Length
|4585 mm
|Width
|1863 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1173 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|113 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|113 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Semi-Independent, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Lrhnww@S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Dashboard Trim
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Button - Internal
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim
- City Park
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - LED
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 9.7 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Plus Pack
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Recognition
- Self Parking
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- USB Input Socket
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Visibility Pack
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,050
Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,300
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,700
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,500
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,700
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$46,800
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,200
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,000
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,100
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,990
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,990
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$64,990