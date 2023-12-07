WhichCar
2020 Peugeot 308 Allure Touring T9 My20 1.2L Petrol 5D Sportswagon

2020 Peugeot 308 Allure Touring T9 My20 1.2L Petrol 5D Sportswagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Electronic Auto
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 308 Allure Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 137 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1472 mm
Length 4585 mm
Width 1863 mm
Kerb Weight 1173 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 113 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 113 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Semi-Independent, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Lrhnww@S123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs

GT Premium 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $47,300
GT Premium 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $48,700
GT 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $42,500
GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback 1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $62,700
GT Premium 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD $46,800