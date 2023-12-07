Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 308 GT Line Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot 308 GT Line Limited Edition T9 My20 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Electronic Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2320 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4253 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1122 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|113 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|113 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Semi-Independent, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Lphnww@S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit Sports
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Dashboard Trim
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Button - Internal
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim
- City Park
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 9.7 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Plus Pack
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Recognition
- Self Parking
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- USB Input Socket
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Visibility Pack
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,050
