Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 5008 GT 1.6 Thp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot 5008 GT 1.6 Thp P87 My21 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|191 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1646 mm
|Length
|4641 mm
|Width
|1844 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1473 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1350 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|120 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|220 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|156 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Pseudo Macpherson Stru
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Semi-Independent, Twist Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3M45Gyw@S123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 290mm Rear Brakes
- 304mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Monitoring
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alcantara Dash Panel
- Alcantara Door Trim Package
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting - Colour
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Automatic Lights
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Blue Interior Illumination
- Black Headliner
- Black Painted Roof
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Console - Centre Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Chrome Pedals
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Front Footwell Lights
- Flat Folding Front Passenger Seat
- Fog Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Front Wiper Cleaning System
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Interior Lights - Rear with Timer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Leather & Chrome Gear Lever
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Pack
- Semi-autonomous Parallel Parking
- Semi-autonomous Parking Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumper - Front
- Storage Compartment Lighting
- Surround Camera System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Tray including Wireless Charging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Three Independent Folding 2nd Row Seats
- Third Row Seats - Removable
- Upholstery - Leather Effect/Alcantara
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Extensions
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Wheel Finish - Grey
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Exclusive Nappa Leather - Black - $3,590
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Sunroof - $1,990
- Standard Paint
