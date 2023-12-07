Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 508 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot 508 GT R8 My20 1.6L Petrol 4D Sportwagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Electronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4790 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1395 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2027 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|116 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|187 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr3F45Ggp@Y123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 3D View
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Suspension
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adaptive Rear Lighting System
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Chrome Digital Instrument Panel
- Chrome Dashboard Trim
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Chrome Gear Selector
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Button - Internal
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- City Park
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Highway Integrated Assist
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Ice Warning
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Rear
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Key Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Sequenced Unlock/Lock Pattern
- LED Indicators
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Mirrorscreen
- Massage Seats Front
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radar Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Safety Plus Pack
- Safety Pack
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumper - Front
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Speed Recognition
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Twin Tailpipes
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Visibility Pack
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,050
- Pearlescent Paint - $1,050
- Power Sunroof - $2,500
Current Peugeot 508 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$78,300
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$79,600
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$76,700
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$77,900
|GT Phev 4D Fastback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$81,610
|GT Phev 4D Sportwagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$82,915