Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot Partner 92 Hdi Long (L2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot Partner 92 Hdi Long (L2) Kp My20 1.6L Diesel 3D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1563 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 mm
|Wheelbase
|2975 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|4753 mm
|Width
|1921 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1386 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|130 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|124 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|141 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|130 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|68 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vr3Ef9Hpa&J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Bumper
- Bulkhead
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Button - Internal
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Cloth Trim Special
- Driver Armrest/s
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dual Side Doors
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Display
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Front
- Power Windows Front
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Speed Recognition
- Surround Rear Vision - Side View Mode
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Seat Storage
- Storage Package
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- USB Input Socket
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
Current Peugeot Partner pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$26,900
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,400
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$34,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$36,600
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,900
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,800
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,700
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$31,400
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$33,700
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$29,400
|City Short 3D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$30,041
|Pro Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,388
|Premium Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$38,096
|Premium Long 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$40,878
|Pro Short 4D Van
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$35,606