Specifications for the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster S 982 My20 2.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1280 mm
|Length
|4379 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1355 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1665 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|310 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|245 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|257 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Advanced Brake Functions
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Deploying Rear Wing
- Air Compressor
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bi-Xenon Dynamic Light System
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Convertible Top Colour
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Head Airbags
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Indicators
- Light Pack
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Park Assist 2
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Powered Sports Seats
- Power Soft Top
- Power Soft Top - Remote Operation
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rollover Protection System
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass Roof
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Front AirBags
- Side Impact Protection
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wind Deflector
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Windscreen With Sunband
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $2,570
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,110
- Air Intake Grilles Painted - $1,060
- Aluminium Gear Knob - $500
- Alcantara Sunvisors - $860
- Alcantara Steering Wheel - $1,580
- Alloy Pedals - $550
- Adaptive Sports Seats Plus - 18 Way - $2,850
- Bi-Xenon Dynamic Light System Plus - $1,150
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,220
- Climate Control Panel - Painted - $1,220
- Ceramic Brakes - $15,370
- Carbon Floor Mats - $1,490
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,030
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,630
- Customization Package Gear Lever - $1,630
- Coloured Seat Belts - $570
- Carbon Sill Guards - $1,120
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,120
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,440
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $930
- Coloured Tailpipes - $1,120
- Extended Leather Pack - $1,090
- Embossed Headrests - $470
- Exterior Pack - Painted - $2,690
- Gear Lever - Carbon - $1,050
- Home Link - $600
- Interior Pack - Painted (non leather) - $1,220
- Interior Pack - Painted (leather) - $1,460
- Interior Pack - Wood (non leather) - $2,640
- Interior Pack - Wood (leather) - $3,110
- Interior Pack - Carbon (non leather) - $2,640
- Interior Pack - Carbon (leather) - $3,110
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium (non leather) - $1,250
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium (leather) - $1,470
- Interior Trim Pack - $4,250
- Interior Trim Special - $5,750
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,470
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Backrests Sports Seats Plus - $2,810
- Lane Change Assist - $1,220
- Leather Dashboard - $2,520
- LED Dynamic Light System - $2,330
- Leather Interior Exclusive - $7,680
- Leather Interior Pack (without leather interior) - $1,290
- Leather Interior Pack (with leather interior) - $1,540
- Leather Interior Pack Partial Leather Seats - $830
- Leather Int Pack Partial Leather Seats - Two Tone - $1,200
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $4,410
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - Premium - $5,190
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Premium Two-tone - $5,190
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $6,910
- Leather Int Pk Leather Seats - Nat Leath Two-tone - $7,680
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $4,410
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $940
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,210
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel - $570
- Leather Sunvisors - $860
- Leather Upholstery
- Leather Upholstery Special - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,870
- Metallic Paint Special - $18,490
- Porsche Active Suspension Management - $3,000
- Painted Alloy Wheels - Premium - $2,500
- Paint Colour Special - $4,920
- Painted Key - $840
- Rollover Bars - Painted - $1,060
- Seatbelt Buckles - Leather - $1,000
- Seatbelt Passage - Painted - $1,030
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - $720
- Sports Chrono Package - $3,770
- Sports Design Black Pack - $6,220
- Sports Design Pack - $5,250
- Special Identifying Badging - $540
- Solid Paint
- Solid Paint Special - $18,490
- Sports Seats - Bucket - $6,870
- Sports Seats - Special - $3,060
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $1,370
- St/Steel Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $1,760
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - $500
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,220
- Surround Sound System - $2,470
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,290
- Torque Vectoring Differential Rear - $2,750
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
- Wood Gear Selector - $1,050
- Wheel Centres - $340
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $930
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$202,890
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$197,500
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$144,640
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$139,300
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$165,680
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$161,100
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$139,680
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$142,040
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$136,700
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$335,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$163,180
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$158,600
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$200,290
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$194,900
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$335,300