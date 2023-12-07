Specifications for the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Gts 4.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Gts 4.0 982 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1527 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1276 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|188 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|354 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 Zr20 88Y
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 Zr20 95Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 R0 57
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20 R0 47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Steel Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zls230012
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Advanced Brake Functions
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Drivetrain Mounts
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Interior Highlights
- Black Headliner
- Black Tailpipes
- Bi-Xenon Dynamic Light System
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Damper Control - Variable
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Apron - Sports Design
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Leather Console
- Luggage Compartment Front & Rear
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Lighting Package
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Knob
- Light Pack
- Lowered Suspension
- LED Position Lights
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Park Assist 2
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Powered Sports Seats 2 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Air Vents
- Seatback Hooks
- Solar Control Glass
- Sports Chrono Package
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sports Pedals
- Sports Steering - Variable
- Sport Seats
- Sports Seats - Special
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sports Suspension
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tinted Headlights
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Underbody Protection
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Door Trim Package - $1,080
- Aluminium Gear Knob
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $2,850
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,400
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $4,650
- Black Brake Calipers - $1,720
- Black Door Handles - Exterior - $250
- Black Rear Spoiler - $720
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $15,370
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,220
- Climate Control Panel - Painted - $1,220
- Carbon Floor Mats - $1,490
- Carbon Floor Mats - Personalised - $1,490
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,020
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,630
- Customization Package Gear Lever - $1,630
- Coloured Seat Belts - $570
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $2,000
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,440
- Embossed Headrests - $470
- Extended Trim Package - $5,750
- Full Bucket Front Seats - $11,250
- Floor Mats - Front - $230
- Gear Lever - Carbon - $400
- GTS Interior Package - $6,220
- Home Link - $600
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Painted - $420
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Body Colour - $460
- Interior Pack - Painted (non leather) - $1,220
- Interior Pack - Painted (leather) - $1,460
- Interior Pack - Carbon (non leather) - $2,460
- Interior Pack - Carbon (leather) - $3,110
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium (non leather) - $1,250
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium (leather) - $1,470
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium - Black - $1,500
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $4,250
- Leather Backrests Spts Seats Plus - Contr Stitch - $3,060
- Leather Backrests Sports Seats Plus - $2,810
- Leather Dashboard - $2,520
- Leather Door Trim Package - $1,080
- LED Dynamic Light System - $2,320
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $600
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $4,460
- Leather Interior Pack (without leather interior) - $1,290
- Leather Interior Pack (with leather interior) - $1,540
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $3,690
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - Premium - $4,460
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $6,190
- Leather Int Pk Leather Seats - Nat Leath Two-tone - $6,960
- Leather Interior - Special - $3,690
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $3,690
- Leather Onboard Folder - $870
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $1,000
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $940
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,210
- Leather Sunvisors - $860
- Painted Alloy Wheels - $1,150
- Painted Key - $840
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light - $620
- Power Steering Plus - $550
- Rollover Bar - Black - $1,060
- Rollover Bars - Painted - $1,060
- Rear Wiper/Washer - $720
- Seatbelt Buckles - Leather - $1,000
- Seatbelt Passage - Painted - $1,030
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - $720
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Sports Seats - Bucket - $6,870
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $1,370
- St/Steel Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $1,760
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,220
- Surround Sound System - $2,470
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
