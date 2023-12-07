WhichCar
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Gts 982 My20 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Gts 982 My20 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1527 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 131 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1286 mm
Length 4379 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1675 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 310 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
CO2 Emissions 188 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 151 g/km
CO2 Urban 249 g/km
CO2 Combined 188 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2100
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 269 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 235/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
Country Manufactured Germany

