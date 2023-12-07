WhichCar
2020 Porsche Cayenne 9Yb My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2020 Porsche Cayenne 9Yb My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne 9Yb My20. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1674 mm
Tracking Rear 1761 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1676 mm
Length 4931 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2105 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2795 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 765 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 225 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 194 g/km
CO2 Urban 281 g/km
CO2 Combined 225 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 1340
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 Zr20
Rear Tyre 275/45 Zr20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

