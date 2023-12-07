WhichCar
2020 Porsche Cayenne S 9Yb My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Coupe

24271928/2020 porsche cayenne s 2 9l petrol 4d coupe 04ee0167
2020 Porsche Cayenne S 9Yb My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1682 mm
Tracking Rear 1682 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1653 mm
Length 4931 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2125 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2825 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 229 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 199 g/km
CO2 Urban 280 g/km
CO2 Combined 229 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 324 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 Zr21
Rear Tyre 315/35 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21 Et46
Rear Rim Size 11.0X21 Et58

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700