2020 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl Vdj79R 4.5L Diesel C/Chas

2020 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl Vdj79R 4.5L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2020 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Wheelbase 3180 mm
Height 1955 mm
Length 5230 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 2175 kg
Gcm 6900 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 130 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 281 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 248 g/km
CO2 Urban 339 g/km
CO2 Combined 281 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/70 R16 Lt
Rear Tyre 265/70 R16 Lt
Front Rim Size 7Jjx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jjx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Axle
Rear Suspension Diesel, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jtelv71J600123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs

Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon 4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd $81,800
Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $77,800
Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $73,700
Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $80,400
Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier 4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd $84,400