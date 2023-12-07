WhichCar
2020 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Workmate Troop Carrier Vdj78R 4.5L Diesel 2D Wagon

ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Workmate Troop Carrier. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1420 mm
Ground Clearance 219 mm
Wheelbase 2980 mm
Height 2115 mm
Length 5210 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 2255 kg
Gcm 6800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 180 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 281 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 248 g/km
CO2 Urban 339 g/km
CO2 Combined 281 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 151 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/95 R16C
Rear Tyre 225/95 R16C
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Axle
Rear Suspension Diesel, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jterv71J300123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs

Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon 4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd $81,800
Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $77,800
Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $73,700
Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $80,400
Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier 4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd $84,400