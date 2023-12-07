Specifications for the 2020 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Gxl Premium Interior. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Gxl Premium Interior Gdj150R 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1890 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2325 kg
|Gcm
|5990 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|150 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|183 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Jtebr9Fj705123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioned Cool Box
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Brake Steer
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Contrast Stitching
- Cyclist Recognition
- Diff Lock Rear
- DPF Activation Switch
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electroluminescent Gauges
- Flat Fold Seating - 3rd Row
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Front Mud Guard
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headrests - Active
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Pack
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media Pack
- MyToyota
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition
- Parking Brake - Premium
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Premium Gear Knob
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering Variable
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Combination Lights
- Roof Rails
- Retractable & Heated Side Mirrors
- Rear Mud Guard
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start with Vibration Sensor
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheel Finish - Silver
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $600
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Landcruiser Prado pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,700
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,800
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,400
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,800
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,200
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,200
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$85,300
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$85,300
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,900
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,900
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,100
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,100
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,000
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,100
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,300
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,900
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,000
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,100
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,300
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$70,400
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,900
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,500
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,800
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,400
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,800
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,400
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,900
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,200
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,900
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,200
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,380
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,530
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,000
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,530
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,000
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,830
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,468
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,468
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,848
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,848