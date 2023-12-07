WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Landcruiser Prado
  4. Kakadu Flat Tailgate

2020 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Kakadu Flat Tailgate Gdj150R 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Kakadu Flat Tailgate Gdj150R 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Kakadu Flat Tailgate. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Landcruiser Prado News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 219 mm
Wheelbase 2790 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 4825 mm
Width 1885 mm
Kerb Weight 2395 kg
Gcm 5990 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 87 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 183 g/km
CO2 Urban 265 g/km
CO2 Combined 209 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Air Springs, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Jtebr9Fj705123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Landcruiser Prado pricing and specs

Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $63,700
Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $67,800
Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $69,400
Gxl 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $67,800
Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $71,200