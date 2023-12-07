Specifications for the 2020 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Vx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Vx Gdj150R 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1890 mm
|Length
|4995 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2385 kg
|Gcm
|5990 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|150 L
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|183 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Jtebr9Fj705123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Brake Steer
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Lock Rear
- DPF Activation Switch
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electroluminescent Gauges
- Flat Fold Seating - 3rd Row
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Mud Guard
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headrests - Active
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media Pack
- MyToyota
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Brake - Premium
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Premium Gear Knob
- Panoramic & Multi-terrain Monitor
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering Variable
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Refrigerated Cool Box
- Roof Rails
- Retractable & Heated Side Mirrors
- Rear Mud Guard
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start with Vibration Sensor
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Side Steps
- Side Steps - Illuminated
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $600
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Landcruiser Prado pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,700
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,800
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,400
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,800
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,200
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,200
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$85,300
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$85,300
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,900
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,900
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,100
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,100
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,000
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,100
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,300
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,900
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,000
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,100
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,300
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$70,400
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,900
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,500
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,800
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,400
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,800
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,400
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,900
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,200
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,900
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,200
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,380
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,530
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,000
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,530
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,000
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,830
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,468
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,468
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,848
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,848