Specifications for the 2020 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Hybrid Nav. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Toyota Rav4 Gx (2Wd) Hybrid Nav Axah52R 2.5L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2185 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|480 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|106 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|108 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|107 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Torsion Beam
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmz43Fv60J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Sway Warning
- Lane Trace Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Siri Compatibility
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Smart Start
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Toyota Link
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Voice Recognition System
- Vinyl Shift Lever
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $600
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Solid Paint
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel - $300
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400