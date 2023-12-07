Specifications for the 2020 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi500 V6 Core Enduro 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi500 V6 Core Enduro 4Motion 2H My20 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1654 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|192 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1834 mm
|Length
|5254 mm
|Width
|1954 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2076 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1004 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|254 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|227 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|301 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|254 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bonnet Protector
- Black Sports Bar
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Clock
- Diff Lock Rear
- Decal Pack With Black or White
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Control Unit
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Low Range Transfer Case
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Card Reader
- Media Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Off Road ABS
- Off Road ESP
- Off Road Mode
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Rear Step Bumper
- Reversing Camera
- Semi-automatic Air Conditioning
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Extensions
Optional Extras
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s - $160
- Automatic Headlights & Rain Sensing Wipers - $350
- Driver Assist Pack - $870
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $360
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
- XL Conversion - $18,995
- XXL Conversion - $21,995
